Weltfriedenstag: Woher stammt eigentlich das Peace-Zeichen?

Today is the International Day of Peace With everything that is going on in the world... it sometimes feels like A LOT... like a start is not going to make enough of a difference... But just remember this... "Peace starts with a smile" Mother Theresa That is something we can all do... Peace out Instafam ✌✌

Ein von Yoga How To clips & poses (@helen_garner_yoga) gepostetes Foto am 21. Sep 2016 um 0:02 Uhr