Für Modezeitschrift: Celine Dion zeigt sich völlig nackt

Die kanadische Sängerin Celine Dion (49) zeigt sich in einer Modezeitschrift völlig nackt. Alle Details zum Vogue-Shooting und Fotos gibt es hier.

Paris - Für Fans ist die Vogue der Ferrari unter den Modezeitschriften. Das unter Kennern hochgeschätzte Modemagazin überrascht die Leser mit einem seltenen Anblick: Pop-Star Celine Dion ließ für die Vogue alle Hüllen fallen. Seit einiger Zeit überrascht die Sängerin schon mit ihren ausgefallenen Outfits, oft sieht sie in ihren Looks sehr sexy aus. Doch jetzt betritt die 49-Jährige das nächste Level: Ein Nacktshooting. Bei Instagram hat die Vogue die Fotos veröffentlicht. Zuerst ist Celine noch angezogen und sitzt in einem schwarzen Luxuswagen. Im braunen Ledermantel und mit Sonnenbrille spielt sie sich selbst: den Megastar, dem die Fans zu Füßen liegen.

Beim nächsten Foto ist der Pop-Star bereits ohne Mantel im Glitzerkleid zu sehen. Auch die Sonnenbrille ist verschwunden.

Dann folgt das finale Bild: das Nacktfoto von Celine Dion. Sie sitzt auf einem Stuhl, überschlägt die Beine. Ihre Arme sind verschränkt, und die Hand liegt über dem Mund. Die Stiefel liegen auf dem Boden neben ihr, den braunen Mantel hat sie über die Lehne des Stuhls geworfen. So freizügig haben die Fans den kanadischen Superstar noch nie zu Gesicht bekommen:

Ein mutiger Schritt: Die dreifache Mutter steht zu ihrem Körper und beweist, wie sexy sie auch mit 49 Jahren noch ist.

mk